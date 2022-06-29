The Braselton Planning Commission has recommended approval of code amendments related to board member appointments and potential removals.
The planning commission voted 4-0 June 27 in favor of changes stipulating that board members’ two-year terms begin Feb. 1 on even-numbered years (and reappointed to consecutive terms) and that members can be removed with our without cause. The code previously listed some grounds for dismissal. The amendment specifies that removal must come from the council member of the district the board member represents or the mayor if that board member serves as an at-large representative.
The Braselton Planning Commission also recommended approval of changes to the terms of Braselton Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) members’ appointments and terms.
The biggest change reduces BZA terms from two years to one year. Those terms will also start Feb. 1. The changes also stipulate that one BZA member will be appointed from each of the town’s districts, along with one at-large member appointed by the mayor. Members may be removed with cause by the councilperson representing that board member’s district or the mayor if that BZA member is an at-large selection. BZA members can also be removed by those same town leaders if they miss three consecutive meetings or fail to reside in the town.
The changes stem from a May 5 Braselton Town Council meeting during which the council requested city staff to draft amendments to the city ordinances and rules to better align the appointment process to council terms so that new council members can more quickly put their choices on the boards and commissions.
Prior to the May 5 meeting, the council discussed the issue at its March planning retreat.
The town council will hold public hearings over these times July 7 at 4 p.m.
APPLICATION WITHDRAWN
In other news, a public hearing for conditional use permit request from Ed Merchant to build a gas station and convenience store in the Hwy. 53 Corridor Overlay District was canceled after the application was withdrawn.
The withdrawal of the application comes after three consecutive public hearings over the matter had been postponed.
