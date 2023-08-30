A proposed Hilton hotel in Braselton near I-85 has earned the town planning commission’s recommendation of approval and will be considered by the town council in early September.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday (Aug. 28) to recommend conditional use approval for the hotel on a 4.24-acre site along Hwy. 53 behind Cracker Barrel. The property abuts I-85.
Alex Mitchem, representing the applicant, JVBraselton Hospitality, LLC, said the proposed hotel requires conditional-use approval as an extended-stay hotel due to some of the room accommodations offered. But he said extended stays are not the project’s concept or intent.
“(The accommodations) make it feel more ‘homey’ and that sort of thing — it’s not the intent for it to be an extended-period (stay),” Mitchem said. “We have the connotations in our head of what we’re talking about. That’s not a Hilton product, nor would we want to be representing one that would do so.”
Conditions attached to the planning commission’s approval vote include town planning staff recommendations prohibiting the hotel from offering and advertising weekly or monthly rates. Only per-day rates would be permitted.
Mitchem, who said Hilton does not offer discounts for extended stays, said the applicant agrees with the conditions.
Plans call for a four-story building with 147 rooms. The hotel would be divided into two segments and feature two Hilton brands. One side would consist of Hilton’s Home 2 Suites and on the other side, Hilton’s TRU units. Mitchem said Hilton uses this model to allow two of its products to share a central lobby and a staff.
The planning commission’s recommendation of approval included an added a condition requiring building permits to be pulled within 12 months of town council approval and groundbreaking within 60 months of town council approval. These stipulations would protect the town against another applicant with a different project utilizing the property’s conditional use should the developer abandon the project.
The town council, which has the final say over the proposal, is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Sept. 7 (4:30 p.m.) over the request, with a potential vote on Sept. 10 (7 p.m.).
