Proposed hotel

Shown is a sketch of a Hilton hotel proposed for a 4.24-acre lot behind Cracker Barrel on Hwy. 53 abutting I-85.

A proposed Hilton hotel in Braselton near I-85 has earned the town planning commission’s recommendation of approval and will be considered by the town council in early September.

The Braselton Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday (Aug. 28) to recommend conditional use approval for the hotel on a 4.24-acre site along Hwy. 53 behind Cracker Barrel. The property abuts I-85.

Locations

