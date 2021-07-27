The Braselton Planning Commission recommended approval of a rezoning and annexation for a proposed 55-and-up community on Thompson Mill Rd. but only OK’d some of the variance requests attached to it.
The proposal will go before the Braselton Town Council on Aug. 12.
In a near three-hour meeting Monday (July 26), the planning commission voted 4-1 to recommend the rezoning of a combined 27.3 acres (seven total parcels) in the Duncan Corners area in Hall County to R-M (multi-family), along with annexing one unincorporated parcel into the city, for the project. Commission member Marc Carson voted in opposition to these requests.
The applicant, OneStreet Residential, LLC, out of Atlanta, plans to build 144 residential cottages, both stand alone and duplex style. All properties would be rental units.
The units will range in size, though the commission recommended denial — with a 3-2 vote — of OneStreet’s variance request to lower the town’s minimum lot size of 750 feet to allow for 18 bungalow units.
The commission also said no to a request to modify building-material standards for the project, though the developer still can take that matter up with the town’s zoning board of appeals.
Other variance requests did gain the board’s recommendation for approval.
Those included making an exception to the definition of dwelling and multi-family apartments for this project since Braselton’s codes don’t specifically address this type of proposal.
The commission also agreed to recommend approval of a variance eliminating a 25-foot buffer requirement on the east side of the property since a natural buffer already exists.
Additionally, it voted to recommend waiving an eight-foot fence requirement in the community’s amenity area but to still enforce a required 10-foot buffer there. A side-property setback variance was also recommended for approval, though an eight-foot privacy fence will be required along one portion.
The planning commission’s recommendation to approve of the rezoning for the project came with several conditions, including entrances and exits having restricted gate access. Conditions were also added during discussion to prohibit parking on sidewalks and parking of abandoned vehicles and trailers in the development. These restrictions would be enforced in OneStreet’s rental agreements.
DAVIS ST. REZONING REQUEST
The planning commission recommended approval of request to rezone a 0.56 acre lot on 9698 Davis St. from R1 to R3. The rezoning would allow applicants Ralph and Becky Richardson to subdivide their property into two lots, move their historic home to the back lot and build a new, larger home on the lot where the historic home currently sits.
The historic home is 840 square feet, and Ralph Richardson told the commission he and his wife want to build a 1,600 square-foot home — allowed with an R-3 zoning — to allow for more space.
The request didn’t come without pushback from two neighbors. One said the project didn’t fit the neighborhood and would further exacerbate a long-standing water problem affecting his home. The other feared approval would set a precedent for more R-3 zonings in that area. Meanwhile, another neighbor spoke in favor of the proposal, saying it would enhance the property value in the area.
Ralph Richardson said a capital project addressing the water issues in that area is planned for 2022. He said said he doesn’t plan to begin work on the new home until fall of 2022.
Approval of the rezoning recommendation included a condition requiring any new home constructed to be craftsman style and that the historic home remain on the property.
Commission member Keith Kloiber abstained from voting on the rezoning request.
The rezoning request will go before the town council on Aug. 12.
APPOINTMENTS MADE
The commission reappointed Allan Slovin as its chairman and appointed Ron Patton as its vice-chairman.
