A proposed massive development in Braselton got a thumbs-down vote by the town's planning commission on Jan. 25, but not before a lengthy debate and a series of amendment votes that eventually resulted in a 3-2 recommendation of denial.
The Braselton Town Council will have the final say on the proposed rezoning.
At issue is the future of a 39-acre tract on Jesse Cronic Rd. that is currently zoned for manufacturing or industrial. The property could be used for additional warehouses in the town without any rezoning.
Developers of the tract, Braselton 38, LLC, have proposed a massive mixed-use Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the property that would include:
•360-unit multi-family apartments
•150-unit senior living facility
•15,000 sq. ft. daycare facility
•25,000 sq. ft. medical office facility
•85,000 sq. ft. self-storage building
•28,000 sq. ft. business service space
It was the proposed apartments that eventually led the planning board to recommend denial of the project. The apartments would create a higher density housing development than the city's land use plan calls for (5.9 housing units per acre.)
In their review of the project, city planners said the housing issue was a problem and recommended denial.
"A residential component for this property should fall within the Medium Density Residential category as set forth in the Town of Braselton Comprehensive Plan," said the city's analysis. "The multi-family development as presented in the application is inconsistent with the policies set forth in the Comprehensive Plan."
Commission member Billy Edwards led the charge against the proposed development saying the city should follow the technical housing density requirements in its land use plan.
No citizen spoke against the project, although the commission did receive five letters of opposition because of traffic concerns.
PUSH BACK IN FAVOR
But commission member Stephanie Braselton Williams had a different view.
"Billy, are you recommending, or are you suggesting, that instead of going with something like this that we get another warehouse, we get more truck traffic with heavier industrial use, is that what you would rather see?" she asked. "I just don't see where that contributes to what we're trying to create here in town where we're trying to have a live-work-play where people can come and use our facilities and use our restaurants and use our shops."
Williams went on to say that industrial developers "aren't a part of this community."
She said the "time had passed" when the community needed more "warehouses, warehouses, warehouses and industry, industry, industry."
"We need to make Braselton a destination, not just for industry and things like that — Braselton has got to be a place for people; not just golfers, not just people who are passing through on their way to South Carolina or Tennessee," she said. "We need to make Braselton a destination where people want to come and live in this community and it's so hard to do without any housing that allows for that."
Williams acknowledged that the density numbers might be a technical issue regarding the city's comprehensive plan.
"There comes a time when we have to look at that maybe all the pieces of the puzzle don't fit together, but the pieces of the puzzle we have work with for the overall of what's best for our community, what's best for people and what's best for getting people here to Braselton."
Williams was joined by board member Tony Price in supporting the rezoning.
"It's a lot prettier sight than a bunch more warehouses," he said.
Commission chairman Allan Slovin also appeared to be wary of further industrial development on the property.
"The could put a factory in there that wouldn't have to go through us or the council (for approval) because of the current zoning of manufacturing/distribution and I know most people certainly don't want to have another distribution center there," Slovin said.
EDWARDS OFFERS AMENDMENTS
After a lengthy discussion, Williams made a motion to approve the rezoning that was seconded by Price, who also offered an amendment that developers attempt to have a right-turn in and out to the project off of Jesse Cronic Rd.
Edwards then unloaded a package of his own amendments and was supported by Ron Patton and Slovin in his amendment motions.
One of his amendments was a "poison pill" that would require developers to stay under the 5.9 units per acre of housing, a move that would make the proposed apartments impossible and thus undermine the entire project.
After that motion passed with Patton and Slovin's support, Williams withdrew her original motion for approval.
Edwards then made a motion to deny the project and was supported by Patton and Slovin, leading to the 3-2 final denial.
DRIVE-UP WINDOW
The planning board also recommended denial of a conditional use that would allow a proposed Chipotle restaurant to have a drive-up window to pick-up pre-ordered food.
Developers 211 Braselton Venture, LLC, had asked for the conditional use at 2715 Old Winder Hwy. for a retail center to include a Chipotle with a pick-up window.
"Proposed on this site is an approximately 8,000 square foot multi-tenant retail building," according to the letter of intent. "One tenant is a national fast, casual restaurant with a drive-up pick-up window which will not require a menu board or speaker system. It is strictly a pick-up-only window."
