Plans for a town home development in an industrial area of Braselton were dealt a blow May 18 when the town's planning board voted 3-1 to recommend denial of a rezoning for the proposed project.
The Braselton Town Council will have the final say on the plans at its meeting in June.
Developers want to build 161 town homes on 21.5 acres on Broadway Ave. (Hwy. 124) across from the intersection with Josh Pirkle Rd. The property backs up to I-85 and is in a largely industrial area.
The project calls for "upscale" town homes of 1,800 sq. ft. minimum. The developers want to rezone the property from M-D (manufacturing/distribution) to R-M (multi-family).
But some planning board members said they thought residential development in an industrial area was not a good fit.
"It's out of place," said Allan Slovin, chairman of the Braselton Planning Commission.
Planner Billy Edwards concurred, saying the proposal goes against the city's comprehensive plan and varies too much from the adjacent land's use.
Board member Stephanie Braselton Williams was the lone vote to approve the project, saying the project "might be a breath of fresh air" for the city.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the Braselton Planning Commission voted to approve:
• a rezoning condition change at 3705 Village Way to reduce a 40 ft. development buffer to a 20 foot buffer along Hwy. 211.
• a conditional use at 2113 Friendship Rd. for 1.05 acres to allow a Valvoline oil changing business.
• a conditional use at the corner of Hwy. 211 and Beaver Dam Rd. for a car wash.
