A developer looking to replace a proposed senior living community in favor of an apartment complex in Braselton was unable to convince the town’s planning board of his plans.

The Braselton Planning Commission voted 5-0 Monday (July 24) to recommend denial of a planned unit development (PUD) zoning amendment that would allow 325 apartments on a 12.14-acre tract at 3036 Friendship Rd. The board also unanimously recommended denial of a related variance involving multi-family or residential living units on the first floors of buildings.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.