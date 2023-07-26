A developer looking to replace a proposed senior living community in favor of an apartment complex in Braselton was unable to convince the town’s planning board of his plans.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted 5-0 Monday (July 24) to recommend denial of a planned unit development (PUD) zoning amendment that would allow 325 apartments on a 12.14-acre tract at 3036 Friendship Rd. The board also unanimously recommended denial of a related variance involving multi-family or residential living units on the first floors of buildings.
The planning commission’s recommendations will go to the Braselton Town Council, which will hold a public hearing over the proposal on Aug. 10 (4:30 p.m.) with a potential vote on Aug. 14 (7 p.m.)
Applicant Elliot Hollander of Hollander Properties, LLC, planned in 2020 to build a senior community of 30 memory care units, 50 assisted living units, 120 senior independent living units and a 21,000-square-foot retail space. But he said the project was no longer economically feasible following the COVID pandemic.
“During that time, our capital markets effectively shut down for senior living,” Hollander said. “The typical lenders and the equity providers were terrified because the collateral basically had residents that were viewed at very high risk, and no one was making loans for construction or making equity investments.”
Hollander, who has owned and operated multiple assisted-living communities, said he spent nearly two years unsuccessfully attempting to pitch this plan.
“We were just unable to make it work economically with the impact of COVID,” he said.
His new plan calls for removing an age restriction on the property for a garden-style, surface-parked, luxury 325-unit multi-family community. Amenities would include a clubhouse, pool, covered patio, fitness center, an open space with walking trails and a dog park.
Hollander said the development would provide the town with housing variety.
“There is no dispute there is a very large unmet demand for housing in his area,” said Hollander, who also touted job creation needed for construction and tax revenue generated from the development as positives.
One resident spoke against the proposal. Samuel Lord, who said he was surprised by the lack of residents in opposition at Monday’s meeting, expressed traffic concerns with the development.
“I can’t stand just to think about the probably 650 additional cars a day,” he said, adding that “there’s enough traffic problems in that area.”
Braselton planning staff had recommended denial of the project, citing inconsistency with the town’s comprehensive plan, purpose of the zoning district and surrounding land use.
Following the board’s discussion of the project, planning commission member Marc Carson motioned for a recommendation of denial, noting the staff’s findings.
