The Braselton Planning Commission made no recommendation for a proposed expansion to the Del Webb at Chateau Elan development, an issue that drew an overflow crowd to a two-and-a-half hour meeting Monday (March 27).
The board voted unanimously to table its recommendation to the Braselton Town Council for next month. Members cited residents' security concerns and questions regarding traffic studies among their reasons for postponing their decision. The planning commission's next meeting is on April 24.
PulteGroup requires a pair of approvals to expand the Del Webb at Chateau Elan Planned Unit Development. The developers request an annexation and a planned unit development (PUD) zoning for 14.61 acres in Gwinnett County and adjustments to the original master plan, approved in 1999, to move forward with the project.
"We're not starting in some sort of a vacuum," said Julie Sellers, who spoke on behalf of Pulte. "… This dirt is zoned today for residential, and we're not asking you to make that any different. We've just got a few modifications that we are asking for."
Changes to the original plan include eliminating two access points, reconfiguration of lot locations and a change in housing density from 1.1 homes per acre to 1.3.
Pulte plans to develop 28 homes on the annexation tract as a continuation of Del Webb at Chateau Elan. The annexation tract will connect the existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan with two other tracts, already within the town limits, where 255 homes will be developed. Additionally, a separate residential development of John Wieland homes is proposed for 62 lots.
But the majority of those who filled the meeting room Monday didn't support those plans.
Residents who spoke out against Pulte's proposal accused the company of failing to fully address the expansion plans with existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan residents and adding too many homes without providing adequate amenities. They also argued that the expansion would lower property values and increase traffic.
"We respectfully request that you postpone this hearing until PulteGroup properly addresses this proposal which will significantly impact the active lifestyle that is predominantly marketed to prospective buyers and residents," said resident Dwight Faulkner, who noted that a petition of Del Webb at Chateau Elan residents gained 350 signatures.
Meanwhile, a point of contention for neighboring residents involved security concerns. Proposed plans would result in two points where golf carts could access the neighboring Chateau Elan subdivision. Karen Tatro said residents buy homes in the gated Chateau Elan community for security.
"People want limited access, and all of a sudden, we're going to lose that with this development," she said.
Increased traffic was a significant issue mentioned by a resident from another neighboring subdivision. Krista O'Rear, who lives in Stone Ridge Manor, said vehicle trips on Duncan Creek Rd. would increase from 10 to 5,320 daily. That total, however, included traffic from another new subdivision, Meritage. But PulteGroup's traffic study findings differed, which was among the reasons board member Keith Kloiber moved to table the planning commission recommendation.
Two people spoke in favor of Pulte's request, calling it positive growth for the area.
"I believe planned progress is good progress, and Pulte has satisfied the commission's requirements for this site plan amendment," Linda Hill said.
Braselton's planning staff recommended approval of the master plan amendments, but with 15 conditions, one of which reduced the Del Webb portion by 48 homes but allowed that area to be included in the John Wieland development. Another required a minimum of 3,000 heated square feet for the John Wieland units.
The planning staff included four recommended conditions for the annexation request.
Due to the planning commission's delay in making a recommendation, the issue won't go before the Braselton Town Council — which has the final say — until May. The council's work session is on May 4. The voting session is on May 8.
In other business, the planning commission:
•selected Tom Logan as chairperson and Marc Carson as vice chairman.
•recommended approval of the North Metro Baptist Church architectural review.
