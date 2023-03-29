The Braselton Planning Commission made no recommendation for a proposed expansion to the Del Webb at Chateau Elan development, an issue that drew an overflow crowd to a two-and-a-half hour meeting Monday (March 27).

The board voted unanimously to table its recommendation to the Braselton Town Council for next month. Members cited residents' security concerns and questions regarding traffic studies among their reasons for postponing their decision. The planning commission's next meeting is on April 24.

