Braselton planners will consider a rezoning request next week for a massive mixed use project off Jesse Cronic Rd.
Braselton 38, LLC, is requesting a change from manufacturing-distribution to planned unit development on the 39 acre property.
Developers plan a number of uses, including:
•360-unit multi-family
•150-unit senior living facility
•15,000 sq. ft. daycare facility
•25,000 sq. ft. medical office facility
•85,000 sq. ft. self-storage building
•28,000 sq. ft. business service space
The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the request at its Sept. 28 meeting. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing Oct. 8 and could take action on the item Oct. 12.
