Braselton planners will hear a request next week to allow a bed and breakfast at a residence near downtown.
Kacie de Leon is requesting a conditional use and a variance for the property, located at 88 Lakeshore Dr. The conditional use would allow a short-term rental bed and breakfast, while the variance would allow the operators to not live on the premises full time.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a hearing May 24 at 7 p.m. and the Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing June 10 at 4 p.m.
EDNAVILLE ROAD REQUEST
The commission will also hear a rezoning request from David Elder, Valiant Services, for 46.62 acres off Ednaville Rd.
Developers are requesting a change from R-2 to R-3.
According to the application, the previously approved site plan for the project won’t change but will allow developers “to eliminate several conditions historically attached to the property.”
Eighty houses are planned on the site.
