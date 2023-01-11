The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. over a rezoning request to allow the construction of three single-family residences on 905 New Liberty Church Rd.
The applicant seeks to annex and rezone 2.14 acres from A-2 in Jackson County to R-1 (residential) for the project.
The Braselton Town Council will hold a public hearing over the same request on Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
Both public hearings are scheduled for the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building located at 5040 Hyw. 53.
Copies of the application are available at /www.braselton.net/government/town_officials/planning_commission.php. For more information, contact Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.
