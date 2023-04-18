A planned unit development (PUD) variance has been requested to allow for a restaurant and retail building in Braselton on Old Winder Hwy.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hear the request from the applicant, Braselton Stone Crossing Venture, during its April 24 (6 p.m.) meeting.
The applicant seeks combine two tracts on Hwy. 211 to form a near one-acre lot to meet parking space requirements.
The two tracts, which sit in the Hwy. 211 Overlay District, will be reduced to less than half-acre lots following a DOT widening project, well below the overlay district’s one-acre minimum. Combining the tracts will allow it more closely align with the overlay standards, according to the applicant.
In addition to restaurant and retail, the building would include consumer electronics stores.
The tracts are located at 2705 and 2709 Old Winder Hwy.
