The Braselton Planning Commission wants to make certain uses conditional in the town's commercial areas.
The commission approved a motion April 25 to have a code amendment written that would require conditional use approval for restaurant drive-ins, auto repair shops, convenience stores and gas stations in commercial zones throughout the Town of Braselton.
The town already has two commercial overlay districts along the Hwy. 211 and Hwy. 53 corridors where certain commercial uses are required to have special permission. If ultimately approved by the Braselton Town Council, the restrictions would extend city-wide.
The commission also voted to have the town's planning staff draft a new policy on how the board should handle future development project deferrals. Often, a development project is slated for a commission meeting, but then pulled at the last minute to be deferred until a later date.
LARGE CHURCH APPROVED
In other action, the planning board approved a conditional use for 34 acres at the intersection of Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 211 and abutting the off-ramp of I-85 North for a church.
North Metro First Baptist Church of Gwinnett plans to expand its church into Braselton by building a new facility on the property.
Long-time pastor Frank Cox told the planning board the church has 350-400 families from the area and wants to follow the growth.
"We're trying to centralize our location to where our membership is moving," Cox said.
Cox said the church is active in community outreach through a variety of programs.
"We want to make the community better," he said.
Cox has been pastor of the church for 42 years and has served as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention.
The church has a membership of over 5,000 with over 1,100 active attendees, according to a 2020 news story in the Gwinnett Daily Post.
The church's current location is near the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Old Peachtree Rd., south of I-85 near the Mall of Georgia.
