Braselton has a new-look planning commission for 2022 with Tom Logan taking the place of longtime member and chairman Allan Slovin as the board's at-large representative.
Logan was appointed on Jan. 10 by new mayor Kurt Ward. Slovin served as a planning commissioner for two decades, having been originally appointed by former mayor Pat Graham.
The planning commission’s other members are Stephanie Braselton Williams (District 1), Ron Patton (District 2), Marc Carson (District 3), Keith Kloiber (District 4).
The board will appoint a new chairman on Jan. 24 during its next meeting.
