Braselton is potentially closer to having a downtown hotel.
The Braselton Planning Commission, though only an advisory board, gave its blessing for a proposed boutique hotel on 2.47 acres on Davis St. adjacent to Braselton Brewing Company. The planning board voted unanimously Monday (Sept. 26) to recommend a rezoning of the property from Residential/Tier 2 Downtown Overlay District (DOD) to General Commercial/Tier 2 DOD to allow for the hotel. That recommendation will go before the Braselton Town Council, which will hold a public hearing over the rezoning request on Oct. 6 (4 p.m.) with a potential vote on Oct. 10 (7 p.m.).
According to a presentation by developers from Architectural Collaborative, plans call for 30 rooms, 30 below-ground parking spaces and approximately 20 ground-level parking spaces. Additional features include a multi-use path behind the structure that would connect to residential areas. The hotel — called "Braselton Lofts' — would include a lower-level restaurant which would open to the greenway in the rear of the structure. The building design elements were based on both the historic Braselton Brothers Store and the town’s historic cotton gin, which now houses Braselton Brewing Company.
The project was pitched as a “gateway to downtown” and a transitional space between residential property on Davis St. and the downtown district, which includes the civic center and the town green. Lori Bork Newcomer of Architectural Collaborative said the hotel would complement those venues, along with downtown retail and restaurants.
“Boutique hotels are common in many historic cities and towns and promote tourism and patronage of downtown businesses,” she said.
Planning commission member Keith Kloiber asked that the development’s sidewalk and pathway meet Braselton LifePath standards, with regulations used on the westside of town on Hwy. 211 in mind. That minimum width is 10 feet. He also asked about potential spaces for golf cart parking. Josh Koons, representing the developer, said he was open to both ideas.
Commission member Lee Baker was complimentary of the concept but worried about the ramifications for downtown parking, noting that the footprint of the hotel and parking lot will overtake parking currently used for the adjacent brewery.
“The concept is what everybody has been looking for,” Baker said. “I think everybody can agree with that, but whenever we have any kind of downtown business discussion, it seems like parking becomes an issue. We have minimal spaces to speak of.”
Commission member Stephanie Braselton Williams asked that the project incorporate original brick and wood whenever possible. She also said she hoped local developer, Matt Ruppel, of Atlanta Development Company, would remain tied to the project. Ruppel is listed as the property owner and first presented the hotel concept at a downtown development authority meeting earlier this year.
Newcomer said that Ruppel would remain involved with the project, noting that Architectural Collaborative is contracted directly with Ruppel’s company and meets with him regarding all design ideas.
Prior to Monday’s hearing, Braselton Planning Director Kevin Keller recommended approval of the rezoning for the hotel with two conditions, including that future use of the property is limited to a hotel and permitted uses specifically listed in the Tier 2 Downtown Overlay District. At Kloiber’s suggestion, the board made its recommendation of rezoning with an extra condition requiring the developer to obtain all permits within 48 months of city council approval should the council accept the rezone request.
Kloiber said his intent wasn’t to put constraints on the developer but to prevent another developer from using the rezoning and changing “the entire idea that we’ve been presented with” should the project fall through.
In other business, the planning board unanimously approved Tom Logan as its vice chairman.
This was the board’s first meeting with Baker, who is newly-appointed out of District 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.