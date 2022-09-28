Braselton lofts

Shown is a rendering of "Braselton Lofts," a boutique hotel proposed for 2.47 acres on Davis St. next to Braselton Brewing Company. 

Braselton is potentially closer to having a downtown hotel.

The Braselton Planning Commission, though only an advisory board, gave its blessing for a proposed boutique hotel on 2.47 acres on Davis St. adjacent to Braselton Brewing Company. The planning board voted unanimously Monday (Sept. 26) to recommend a rezoning of the property from Residential/Tier 2 Downtown Overlay District (DOD) to General Commercial/Tier 2 DOD to allow for the hotel. That recommendation will go before the Braselton Town Council, which will hold a public hearing over the rezoning request on Oct. 6 (4 p.m.) with a potential vote on Oct. 10 (7 p.m.).

