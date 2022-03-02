Braselton’s planning commission recommended approval of another round of amendments to the town’s development code at its Monday (Feb. 28) meeting. All proposed amendments were endorsed by the board with unanimous votes and will now move before the Braselton Town Council.
One of the more-discussed items was the board’s consideration of an amendment to the town’s planned unit development (PUD) codes dealing with major and minor modifications to PUD proposals. Before voting, the board — at an audience member’s urging — decided to include a recommendation seeking clearer definitions of major and minor changes to PUD plans.
A portion of the amendments considered Monday called for definition changes within the codes as the planning board recommended approval of new definitions for “automotive service stations and gas stations” and “convenience stores,” along with an amendment modifying the definition of the term “land use.”
Amendments that added a definition for “electronic signs” and prohibited electronic signs — except for specific uses at gas stations and charging stations — were also recommended.
The board also voted to recommend an amendment to the town’s general architectural requirements prohibiting tube lights and strip lights but allowing for string lights.
The Braselton Town Council will now hold public hearings over the proposed amendments on March 10 at 4 p.m. with potential votes following during its March 14 meeting (7 p.m.).
Recommendations to approve these proposed amendments come after the planning commission and the town council recently passed a host of development code changes, including an amendment prohibiting new gas stations, drive-through restaurants, car washes and auto service stations in the Hwy. 211 Overlay District.
REZONING REQUESTS RECOMMENDED
The planning commission also recommended approval of two rezoning applications during Monday’s meeting.
The first was an annexation and rezoning request from VDC Development Group LLC for .084 acres on Thompson Mill Rd. (Gwinnett County Tax Parcel R3006-009A). The property’s current zoning is O and I in Gwinnett County, but the applicant requests annexation and a rezoning to O-I (office-institutional). The applicant seeks to combine this tract with adjacent incorporated property (5950 Thompson Mill Road) for a fire lane needed for an assisted living and memory care facility under construction.
The second rezoning request came from Kevin Ringo for 0.85 acres owned by Bobbie L. Odom Kinney on 12510 Lewis Braselton Blvd. (Jackson County Tax Parcel B02 021C). The current zoning of the property is R-1, but the applicant seeks an N-C (Neighborhood Commercial) zoning to use the property for an office. The planning board voted to recommend approval of this request with conditions attached by planning director Kevin Keller, one of which that stipulates that the property can only be used for a professional office. A citizen spoke against the N-C zoning in favor of an O-I zoning to protect against other potential uses for the property. But Keller said the N-C zoning paired with the conditions provide stronger protection than the O-I zoning, which allows for other retail uses. The condition specifying the property operate only as a professional office space would stay with the property permanently, unless changed by a town council vote.
The town council will hold public hearings over these requests on March 10 with a potential vote at its March 14 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.