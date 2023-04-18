D87T8924.JPG

After tabling its vote last month, the Braselton planning board is expected to make a recommendation on a proposed expansion to Del Webb at Chateau Elan Monday (April 24, 6 p.m.).

The applicant, Pulte, requires a pair of approvals to expand the Del Webb at Chateau Elan Planned Unit Development. Specifically, Pulte requests an annexation and a planned unit development (PUD) zoning for 14.61 acres in Gwinnett County and adjustments to the original master plan, approved in 1999, to move forward with the project.

