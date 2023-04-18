After tabling its vote last month, the Braselton planning board is expected to make a recommendation on a proposed expansion to Del Webb at Chateau Elan Monday (April 24, 6 p.m.).
The applicant, Pulte, requires a pair of approvals to expand the Del Webb at Chateau Elan Planned Unit Development. Specifically, Pulte requests an annexation and a planned unit development (PUD) zoning for 14.61 acres in Gwinnett County and adjustments to the original master plan, approved in 1999, to move forward with the project.
Pulte plans to develop 28 homes on the annexation tract as a continuation of Del Webb at Chateau Elan. The annexation tract will connect the existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan with two other tracts, already within the town limits, where 255 more homes will be developed. Additionally, a separate residential development of John Wieland homes is proposed for 62 lots.
But, at its March 27 meeting, the planning commission — which serves as an advisory board — voted unanimously to table its recommendation until April. Members cited residents' security concerns and questions regarding traffic studies among their reasons for postponing their decision.
Pulte’s request drew an overflow crowd to the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building for the planning commission public hearing with many citizens wearing green shirts in protest.
The Braselton Town Council will have the final say on the requests. It will hold a public hearing on the matter May 4 (4:30 p.m.) with a potential vote coming on May 8 (7 p.m.).
