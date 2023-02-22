The Braselton Planning Commission will not meet Monday (Feb. 27) after PulteGroup, Inc. deferred its public hearing for two matters.
Both items related to expansion plans of the Del Webb at Chateau Elan Planned Unit Development.
Pulte is seeking an annexation and a planned unit development (PUD) zoning for 14.61 acres in Gwinnett County. It also seeks amendments to the original master plan, which called for a continuation of Chateau Elan. These would now be separate neighborhoods and would not connect.
Pulte plans to develop 28 homes on the annexation tract as a continuation of Del Webb at Chateau Elan. The annexation tract will also connect existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan with two other tracts, already within the town limits, where 255 homes will be developed. Additionally, a separate residential development of John Wieland homes — situated next to three holes on the Chateau Elan Woodlands Golf Course — is proposed for 62 lots.
