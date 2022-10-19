The Braselton Planning Commission has canceled its Monday, Oct. 24 meeting.
The board had a single item on its agenda. It was to hold public hearing over an annexation and rezoning request from McKinley Homes from agricultural (A-2) to residential (R-3) for 58.22 acres at 7540 and 7322 Hwy. 53 in Jackson County near the intersection of Curk Roberts Rd. The applicant seeks to build a subdivision of 86 single-family detached lots.
