Burgess Baird Jr. died on June 14. Baird was a member of the Braselton Planning Commission.
According to his obituary, Baird was born in Atlanta and grew up in Sandy Springs. He and his wife, Ann, have lived in Braselton for the past 20 years.
“In 1975, Burgess began his contracting business and he was still active every day in that business until a brief time before he passed away,” his obituary said. “He developed thousands of lots in the metro Atlanta area for various companies throughout the years, and his business is ongoing through his family.”
In addition to serving on the Braselton Planning Commission, Baird was also on the Gwinnett Council for Quality Growth for several years.
A memorial service was held June 19 at Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.