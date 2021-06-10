Braselton planning commission member Tony Price has died after a battle with COVID-19.
Price’s wife, Missi, has provided regular updates on social media about her husband’s condition since early May and announced June 9 that T. Price had passed.
“Today at 5:28 p.m. my husband of 21 years took his last breath and earned his forever wings,” she wrote. “While he will be missed by us and so many countless others, his healing starts now.”
Price was an organ donor and his kidneys and heart valves have been donated to those in need.
“Tony is still serving and giving to other families and that would make him so happy,” said M. Price.
Community members have taken to social media with an outpouring of condolences over the loss.
Price served on the Braselton Planning Commission for several years, representing District 3, and worked for Lawson Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held for Price on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home.
“I know this is Father's Day weekend but hoping the parking lot will be so full the streets will have to be lined,” said M. Price.
A GoFundMe has also been setup to help the family. Those wishing to donate may do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tubrm-support-for-the-price-family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.