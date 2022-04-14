The Braselton Planning Commission will hold public hearings over two conditional use requests — one for a gas station and another for a church — on April 25 (7 p.m.), and the Braselton Town Council will hold public hearings over the same requests on May 5 (4 p.m.).
Ed Merchant seeks a conditional use for 6.75 acres on Hwy. 53 to permit a gas station and convenience store in the Hwy. 53 Overlay District. The property, owned by Friendship Road Properties LLC, is currently zoned general commercial with conditions.
North Metro First Baptist Church of Gwinnett and Mahaffey Pickens Tucker, LLC, seeks a conditional use approval to permit a place of worship in the Hwy. 211 Overlay District on 33.94 acres located on Hwy. 124. The property, owned by White Charitable Trust, is currently zoned general commercial.
Copies of the applications may be viewed or downloaded at: https://www.braselton.net/government/town_officials/planning_commission.php.
The public hearings will be held in the courtroom of the police and municipal court facility located at 5040 Hwy. 53.
