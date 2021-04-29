The Town of Braselton will hold a community workshop on its development code update on May 5 from 6-7:30 p.m.
This workshop will be held in the community room at 5040 Hwy. 53.
"Join us to learn more and share your input on housing types, open space, design controls and more," town leaders said.
For more information, visit braseltondevelopmentcodeupdate.com.
