Braselton plans two open public forums — one virtual and one in-person — on its development code update.
The virtual meeting will be held Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. A link will be available on www.braseltondevelopmentcodeupdate.com.
The in-person meeting is slated Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building (in the courtroom) at 5040 Hwy. 53.
Both the in-person and virtual meetings will be identical.
Those wishing to comment on the development code update may do so at either meeting.
For more information, visit www.braseltondevelopmentcodeupdate.com.
