The Braselton Police Foundation Inc. will hold its inaugural meeting on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at Braselton Town Hall.
The Foundation is expected to elect their officers and adopt their bylaws, set their meeting schedule and discuss fundraising.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Braselton Police Foundation Inc. will hold its inaugural meeting on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at Braselton Town Hall.
The Foundation is expected to elect their officers and adopt their bylaws, set their meeting schedule and discuss fundraising.
Members of the Braselton Police Foundation are Broderick Smith, Amy Bell, Kevin Thompson, Ed Walls, Greg Krafcik, Richard Harper and Jennifer Scott.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.