Braselton's Planning Commission will not meet March 23.
"Due to public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus and following recommendations by federal agencies to reduce the risk of exposure by avoiding public gatherings, the Town of Braselton is announcing the postponement of the Monday, March 23, planning commission meeting," the town said.
All agenda items originally scheduled to be heard at the March planning commission will be placed on the next planning commission meeting agenda tentatively scheduled for April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.