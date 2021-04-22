Braselton is looking to hire a director for its new civic center, set to open this fall.
The town posted the job opening on April 21 and will accept applications until the position is filled.
Full details on the position and the application can be found at www.braselton.net/town_info/job_opportunities/index.php.
The new civic center is being constructed on Davis St. near the town's new parking deck.
"Upon completion in October 2021, this versatile facility will seat up to 504 attendees for banquets, weddings, reunions and conventions," town leaders said.
