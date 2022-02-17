Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott formalized the Community Development Department and assigned three staff members for its operation, according to a press release.
Amy Pinnell, a nine-year employee, is the director to coordinate community-related initiatives including the Buy Local campaign and will launch new initiatives recruiting community volunteers and outreach to HOAs (home owners’ associations) throughout the town.
Jessica Payne, in her third year with the town, will be the Main Street coordinator and will staff the Downtown Development Authority.
Sarah Copeland will organize and promote activities as the town’s event coordinator.
“It’s a natural organizational upgrade for our many programs and projects,” said Scott, “And we have high confidence in this team to continue to do exceptional jobs.”
