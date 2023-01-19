Sandy C. Weinel

Sandy C. Weinel

 Submitted photo

Braselton has announced Sandy C. Weinel as the new public works director to succeed Ken Robbins, according to a press release. Robbins recently retired.

Weinel has most recently served as the town’s director of roads and stormwater as well as serving as the town engineer.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.