Braselton has announced Sandy C. Weinel as the new public works director to succeed Ken Robbins, according to a press release. Robbins recently retired.
Weinel has most recently served as the town’s director of roads and stormwater as well as serving as the town engineer.
After earning a bachelor’s degree at the University of South Florida, she worked as a construction inspector, contract administrator and local government planner. She holds certifications as a professional engineer, floodplain manager and from the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission. She has worked for the town twice, originally starting in 2018.
“Sandy is extremely qualified and energetic for this job as she is already serving as part of the senior administrative staff,” says town manager Jennifer Scott, “and we’re expecting a seamless transition from the retired director to her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.