A peaceful demonstration with around 100 people was held in Braselton Tuesday, June 2, to protest the the death of George Floyd and other African-Americans who have been killed in recent years at the hands of law enforcement officers.
The Braselton demonstration, organized by two recent local high school graduates, echoed hundreds of other protests being held around the nation over the past week. But the Braselton event did not involve the violence, looting, or heavy-handed police presence that have become familiar scenes on the nightly news.
The protest was held at noon on the sidewalk at the intersection of Green and Davis streets, in front of the town's parking deck. The crowd was mostly, but not exclusively, young and white. A number of families with young children were in attendance. Just about everyone carried a protest sign and waved it to cars passing through the intersection.
As the crowd began to gather, three Hall County Sheriff's Office cruisers drove by and turned into the town's nearby municipal complex to stage out of sight. The Braselton Police Department had three cruisers also poised nearby in the parking lot of a local brew pub, but not within sight of the protest itself. At one point, a green military helicopter flew low over the town, turned east and then left the area.
Across the street from the protest site, members of the West Jackson Fire Department staged in case medical help was needed. Within the crowd, a couple of BPD officers in casual uniforms strolled around, talking to some of the protesters.
One local official acknowledged that some in the community didn't want the event to take place and were upset local agencies had worked to accommodate the protesters. A number of posts to the city's Facebook page the night before had become ugly, a few racist in tone.
Members from a local church rolled three blue coolers full of water bottles to the scene, handing them out as the day became very hot under a blazing sun. Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott walked through the crowd handing out plastic fans with the town's logo on one side.
Many in the crowd wore COVID masks, but some didn't.
One older white man walked by, saying, "This is my first protest in 50 years — the war," a reference to the many protests against the Vietnam War held in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
As the crowd grew in size and began waving signs in the air, a number of passing cars honked, indicating solidarity with the crowd. A few drivers seemed annoyed, however, gunning their motors or spinning tires as they turned at the intersection.
Several from the crowd went to the edge of Davis St. where they stood on one of the blue coolers to speak, calling for an end to racism and for justice. Two men led prayers as most in the crowd bowed their heads and some raised their arms.
"God, I pray you bring healing to our hearts and to our land," one man prayed.
Another man prayed, "Look at other people and see them for who they are, which has nothing to do with the color of their skin."
One speaker said she had protested in Atlanta over the past week and asked the crowd to donate funds to help bail people out of jail who had been arrested there.
On and off, the crowd chanted: "No justice, no peace, no racist police;" "Say his name, George Floyd;" "Hands up, don't shoot;" "White silence is violence;" and a one from the 1960s, "We shall overcome."
Shantwon Astin, a black member of the nearby Hoschton City Council who was elected last year following highly-publicized racist comments by former members of the council, told the crowd to stand together.
"We're all Americans, we all bleed the same blood," he said. "So we all stand together in unity."
At 1:10 p.m., the crowd knelt in silence for 10 minutes, their signs held up, but with no chants or talking. Passing cars seemed to understand the meaning of the moment, slowing down and going by slower.
By 1:45 p.m., some in the crowd began to leave. One of the organizers said another protest would be held that night in nearby Jefferson and invited the Braselton crowd to attend.
