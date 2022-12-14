The Braselton Town Council has provided initial approval of new voting districts — the first of two required approvals. The new district maps must be OK’d at two consecutive council meetings.
The council voted 5-0 Monday (Dec. 12) to accept the new map. New voting districts are required every 10 years.
The changes from the previous district map include taking a non-contiguous leg of District 1 in northern Braselton and placing it in District 2. All districts must now be contiguous. The new-look District 1 now pushes further west, running past Hwy. 211 in a section lying south of I-85 that was formerly in District 3. Meanwhile, a swath of District 1 north of I-85 now reaches to Hwy. 211, cutting into old District 2 territory.
The council held a Thursday (Dec. 8) public hearing over the new voting districts with no one speaking in support or opposition.
