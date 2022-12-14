The Braselton Town Council has provided initial approval of new voting districts — the first of two required approvals. The new district maps must be OK’d at two consecutive council meetings.

The council voted 5-0 Monday (Dec. 12) to accept the new map. New voting districts are required every 10 years.

