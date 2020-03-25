In an effort to slow the continued spread of COVID-19, Braselton leaders have adopted stricter rules for businesses, social distancing and public gatherings.
The Braselton Town Council voted March 25 to accept an ordinance declaring a public emergency and enacting a number of rules aimed at ensuring safe social distancing practices within the town.
The ordinance goes into effect March 26 at noon and expires in 14 days (April 9). It will be revisited by the council at its April 9 work session.
Some of the details in the ordinance include:
•A number of businesses — gyms, fitness centers/studios, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and entertainment centers, hair salons, nail salons and private clubs — have been ordered to temporarily close to the public. (At home nail and hair salons are exempt.) An exception was made for golf courses.
•Bars must also close.
•Meanwhile restaurants and brewpubs must cease dine-in options, but can still continue to offer delivery, takeout and drive-thru. An exception was granted for outdoor patio dining, but all patrons must be 6-feet apart. The ordinance also allows restaurants — that are licensed to sell alcohol — to sell unopened bottles or beer or wine curbside or takeout.
•Businesses that remain open must ensure people maintain a distance of 6-feet apart in the establishment.
•And no business, organization or non-profit can have more than 10 people gathered if they can’t maintain the 6-feet of social distancing.
The full ordinance can be found on the town’s website (Braselton.net).
This story will be updated with more details from the March 25 meeting.
