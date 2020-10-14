Braselton leaders rejected a request this week for a townhomes project in an industrial section of town.
The Braselton Town Council voted Oct. 12 to deny a rezoning request for Johnnie Hastings for 21.5 acres off Broadway Ave. at the intersection of Josh Pirkle Rd. Hastings had requested a change from manufacturing-distribution to multi-family.
Developers proposed a project consisting of 161 for-rent townhomes.
The project faced criticism from the Braselton Planning Commission in May. The Braselton Town Council held a hearing on the matter in July, but a vote on the project was delayed in the months following.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council approved:
•adopting its capital improvement element and short-term work program.
•a loan modification with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority to allow a project time extension for a sewer line project in the Jesse Cronic Rd. area. The move extends the time period to October.
•a GEFA loan modification, allowing the town to use almost $100,000 on waterline improvements on Harrison St. (During work in the area, crews discovered the Harrison St. water line was one of the original water lines.) The move allows the town to use the nearly $100,000 from another project loan which was under-budget.
•a service delivery area swap with the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority.
•a sub-recipient agreement for Gwinnett County CARES Act funding.
•a $125,000 bid for a house the town previously owned on Reisling Dr.
•a pre-application for a Trails grant for the Mulberry Riverwalk.
