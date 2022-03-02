Though only an idea at this point, it’s an idea Braselton leadership has pushed out to the public.
Mayor Kurt Ward, during a Monday (Feb. 28) meeting of his newly-formed comprehensive plan evaluation committee, told audience members that the committee seeks to gauge residents’ interest in a potential Braselton charter school system.
A charter system, with a lottery-based admission standard, would be publicly-funded but use a curriculum determined by Braselton’s charter (subject to approval by the state charter commission).
If such a system comes to fruition, Ward said either the town or a 501-C-3 organization would hold the charter.
“A charter school is similar to a private school in that the charter gets to set its classroom sizes and the number of students it will accept,” Ward said. “It’s a lottery system, and it’s open to the public, and it is publicly-funded.”
The system would be funded with county or state funds, not through Braselton taxes.
“This is not going to blow up and create property taxes for you,” Ward said.
Braselton, located in parts of four counties, is split between the Jackson, Gwinnett, Hall and Barrow county school districts. Ward said a charter system would serve to unite the community around one school system instead of splintering off into different directions.
“We think that potentially bringing a charter school to Braselton will help bring us together,” Ward said. “It will give us a sense of morale for our community and something that we can be proud of.”
This is not a new idea for Ward. The recently sworn-in mayor said he’s been in conversations with Lake Oconee Academy, a K-12 charter school in Greensboro, for over two years gathering information about its charter system.
“That’s who we’ve been talking to for a long time about this concept and how to bring it to Braselton because we think it would be a great thing for our community,” Ward said.
Ward said a Braselton charter system would start with younger grades before ideally expanding up to high school.
The issue of a charter school system is included as part of a comprehensive plan evaluation survey that Ward posted on his newly-created website, braseltonmayor.org. In that survey, downtown Braselton residents are asked specifically if they favor renovating the former West Jackson Primary School campus, located near downtown, for charter-school use if a charter system is pursued. The town recently purchased the old school site from the Jackson County School System.
Ward said a Braselton charter school system will be discussed further at the town council’s annual planning meeting on March 11. He also encouraged all citizens to respond to the survey.
“But just in theory, in concept, if this is something that you think our town should look into, we would love for you to reply to that on our survey,” Ward said.
OTHER SURVEY QUESTIONS
On Ward’s website, he presented four versions of a comprehensive plan evaluation committee survey — one each for the central, east, west and downtown portions of town — though multiple questions appear on all surveys (including the question about a charter school).
Residents of each region are asked if they support branding Braselton with those four “charter areas.”
Other questions seek resident interest in using a multi-purpose path connecting Central Braselton to downtown and a multi-purpose bridge over Hwy. 211 and whether or not Barrow County SPLOST funds should be used for a park on Hwy. 124 or on Liberty Church Rd.
Multiple survey questions are aimed at gauging opinion on housing issues and the town’s future development.
One specifically asks if residents want “missing middle housing” in Braselton. Missing middle housing includes duplexes, triplexes, townhomes and cottage courts that can be either rented or owned. Downtown residents are asked if they prefer high-density apartments and high-density, fee-simple condominiums or townhomes within one-to-two miles from town hall. West Braselton residents are asked if they favor a zoning overlay that prohibits the addition of specific businesses, such as automobile service stations, within that overlay district.
Another question asks if residents agree with citizen responses to a survey included in the 2020 comprehensive plan. The results of that survey indicate that residents desired more single-family detached homes, locally-owned shops, fine dinning options, entertainment venues and bars and wanted fewer townhomes, duplexes, condos, warehouses and big-box retail stores.
OTHER ISSUES
Those attending Monday’s meeting were invited to offer input to the committee. Among the concerns raised were trash and traffic congestion issues at the Pilot gas station located at Hwy. 53 and Chardonnay Trace, the impact of Hall County leadership decisions on areas within West Braselton and providing resources for Braselton police as the town grows.
