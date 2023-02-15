Braselton residents want high-end retail downtown — and more sidewalks to get there.
Those were among the most-mentioned additions to the downtown district residents hope to see in the next five years when asked during a Feb. 9 input meeting.
The Town of Braselton, in conjunction with Downtown Strategies out of Birmingham, hosted the hour-and-a-half meeting at the Braselton Civic Center as the town begins work on its five-year downtown plan. Braselton recently finished implementing a 20-year downtown plan.
Local business owner Larry Monroe was among those interested in high-end retail for downtown.
“I would want downtown Braselton to be a destination,” Monroe said at the meeting. “I want people from Duluth, I want people from Cornelia, I want people from Gainesville, I want people from Athens to come here to go shopping, to eat and for entertainment.”
As for connectivity, residents said they want to reach and navigate downtown more safely by foot or bike, noting the dangers of walking along Hwy. 53.
“That’s what I want to see is the walkability,” one woman said.
Similarly, residents asked for golf cart paths leading to downtown to increase connectivity.
More high-end housing — be it single-family homes or townhomes — around downtown was also mentioned.
“If there were something available in Braselton — a townhouse of sorts or a carriage house — then we would gladly purchase one,” said Braselton business owner Jack Ansley.
Ansley added that if downtown offered more residences, “that’s where your real walkability comes from,” he said.
Other downtown desires included more child-friendly attractions, more outdoor events and an expanded park. A push to bring a charter school downtown to the old West Jackson Primary School building to allow a closer school option was also mentioned (A national charter school organization has made a lease proposal to the town).
Residents mentioned multiple times the need to move truck traffic off of Hwy. 53, a state route that runs through downtown. But a town bypass — which has been discussed for years — is in the hands of the DOT, which controls Hwy. 53. The DOT is conducting a feasibility study of a bypass of Braselton and Hoschton.
Downtown Strategies presented its own list of options for downtown based on a study of the businesses that residents leave the town to frequent. That list included stores for clothing, general merchandise, sporting goods, book, hobby supplies, shoes, electronic devices and home furnishings, as well as limited-service eating places and full-service restaurants.
“There are proven numbers here to show that there is the opportunity for those types of businesses,” said Elliott Cook of Downtown Strategies.
The gathering of public input, part of the five-year planning process, will continue. An online survey remains open and is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DowntownBraseltonGA.
