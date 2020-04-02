Braselton has amended the schedule for its comprehensive plan.
The plan is a 20-year policy document that guides the future growth of the town and addresses the community’s vision and goals based on existing conditions and community input.
The draft document will be made public at braseltoncompplan.com on April 20. It will be transmitted to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for a review that week as well.
The final presentation before the Braselton Town Council is slated June 4. The council could adopt the comp plan at its June 8 meeting.
