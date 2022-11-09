The Town of Braselton’s Mulberry Riverwalk is open again. The town announced the re-opening of the trail in a social media post on Saturday (Nov. 5).
The town closed the riverwalk in March as it began a major riverbank stabilization projection. The near-$2.3 million Mulberry project will restore and stabilize a one-mile portion of the riverbank, as well as improve the riverwalk trail, following years of erosion that put the town’s water and sewer infrastructure and wells in that area at risk. As a result, it was initially anticipated that the riverwalk would be closed 12-18 months.
