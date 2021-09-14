GAINESVILLE, Ga – Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC)-Braselton’s tiniest and most fragile patients now have access to two new pieces of vital equipment that act as an incubator and radiant warmer in one thanks to a gift to the Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Foundation from the Braselton Rotary Club in honor of member Martha Martin.
Giraffe Omnibed Carestations offer state-of-the-art technology, enabling Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) teams to better monitor and treat their patients. These machines provide a controlled environment for the patients, minimize the amount of handling and moving needed during treatment and allow care teams and family members easier access and better visibility.
“This gift will help us ensure our NICU patients receive the best care during a very critical time in their young lives and will make an impact in patient and families lives for many years,” said Mary Lou Wilson, executive director for Women’s and Children’s Services at NGMC. “We are so grateful for the Braselton Rotary Club’s support.”
Braselton Rotary Club members chose to honor Martha Martin with this gift to recognize her lifelong advocacy of children and families. A recipient of the Jackson County William H. Booth Service Award and Business Woman of the Year Award, the Rotary District 6910 Guardian of Ethics Award, the Northeast Georgia History Center Great Women of the Community Award and the Hoschton Hometown Hero Award, Martha has been a tireless leader in the community for more than 60 years through the Braselton Rotary Club and various organizations including:
•Georgia Motor Trucking Association
•Georgia Regional Transportation Authority
•Piedmont Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)
•Jackson County Chamber Women in Business
•Braselton Women’s Club
•Peace Place
•Tree House
•Hoschton Women’s Civic Club
In addition to this gift, the Braselton Rotary Club also funded the Rotary flag plaza at NGMC Braselton and supported the NGHS mobile simulation unit.
“We are grateful for local organizations like these who help us improve the health of our community through their generous donations,” said Chris Bray, president and chief development officer of the NGHS Foundation. “Braselton Rotary’s Club legacy of supporting NGHS over the years is a remarkable example of how philanthropy plays a vital role in our community.”
Those interested in fulfilling your philanthropic vision by donating to help change and save lives, please visit our website at nghs.com/foundation.
