Braselton’s "1904" building project is moving closer to having its first tenants setting up shop.
Leases have been signed for all spaces except one, and town manager Jennifer Scott said she is in on-going negotiations for the final space.
Located in the middle of downtown Braselton, the 1904 space (named after the year it was built) is the original portion of the historic Braselton Brothers Store building and is being rehabbed by the Braselton Urban Redevelopment Agency (URA) as a multi-tenant space.
“I’m very excited,” said Scott, who serves as the Braselton URA’s property manager. “It looks fantastic.”
The 1904 has eight spaces available. Six tenants have signed on, with one tenant occupying two spaces. Scott said some tenants could begin moving in as soon as next week.
According to Scott, a bakery (Sugar ’n Proof), tap room (Flourish Tap Room), record store (Carden Records), developer (Matt Ruppel), gift shop and restaurant (with the same ownership as Local Station) have all signed leases. Scott is still in negations with a real estate firm.
Painting must still be completed before tenants start opening for business, but Scott estimated that the entire project is approximately 95 percent finished.
Most tenants should be open for business by November, according to Scott. The restaurant doesn’t expect to open until early December.
An early-December grand opening ceremony for the 1904 building is a possibility, according to Scott.
The project was originally slated for an August finish, but widespread labor and supply issues pushed back the timeline.
