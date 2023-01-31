Braselton’s town manager, Jennifer H. Scott, has been appointed to the National League of Cities’ Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, according to a press release from the town.
Scott will serve a one-year term to provide strategic direction for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policies. NLC president Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington, made the appointment.
