Braselton has been named the safest city in the state.
SafeWise recently released its sixth annual "50 Safest Cities" list.
Braselton ranked top on that list, followed by Johns Creek, Milton, Senoia and Summerville. (The Town of Braselton has been listed as the 17th safest city during the previous year.)
Locally, the City of Jefferson ranked 11th; Auburn came in at 15th; Flowery Branch was 27th; and Commerce was 46th.
The list is based on 2018 crime data by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and considers the rate of violent and property crimes in cities meeting the population threshold.
