All high schools in Braselton's four-county area topped the state's graduation rate average in 2020.
The Georgia Department of Education released the 2020 graduation rates last week. See local graduation rate averages:
•Jefferson High School — 99.3
•Cherokee Bluff High School — 95.5
•Flowery Branch High School — 95.2
•Buford High School — 92.8
•Jackson County Comprehensive High School — 92.6
•Mill Creek High School — 92.1
•Winder-Barrow High School — 84.4
•State — 83.8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.