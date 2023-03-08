Braselton grist mill

The Braselton Visitor's Bureau Authority sent out bid requests on March 1 to renovate and expand the town's historic grist mill. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Town of Braselton will pursue bids for a project that would bring one of its most historic buildings back to life.

The Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority (BVBA) sent a March 1 request for bids from contractors to restore and expand the historic Grist Mill on Frances St. The mill, built in the early 1900s, closed in the 1960s.

