The Town of Braselton will pursue bids for a project that would bring one of its most historic buildings back to life.
The Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority (BVBA) sent a March 1 request for bids from contractors to restore and expand the historic Grist Mill on Frances St. The mill, built in the early 1900s, closed in the 1960s.
The project would renovate a 1,150-square-foot portion of the existing mill for office space with a new exterior steel staircase and add a 3,854-square-foot addition west of the existing building. This addition would include office space, a lobby, restrooms and stairs.
Bids are due March 31 at 11 a.m. If the town council approves one of the bids, work could possibly begin late by late spring or early summer. The estimated cost of this project is $2 million.
In February, the council discussed a plan suggested by town manager Jennifer Scott to turn the building over to the BVBA, which is eligible to take out a loan for the mill improvements.
This plan would allow the BVBA to have a permanent office space, something it has lacked for its approximate 20-year existence. The BVBA would then rent out the other office space, possibly to Braselton Tech, a fledgling tech company incubator, for revenue. Scott pointed to another facet of this plan.
“It’s exciting that the mill will be opened regularly for tours,” she said.
Scott said the plan to pair the mill with rentable office space presents a solution for funding a museum-type space.
“Because we needed office space anyway, by putting them together means the funding is already covered,” she said. “There’s not really any additional cost for staff and things like that.”
The town has opened the mill for tours sporadically over the years. Its interior remains essentially the same as it did six decades ago when the building closed. The town has owned the mill for over a decade. It repaired its exterior and foundation in 2010.
