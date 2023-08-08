The Town of Braselton has plans along Josh Pirkle Rd. for a trolley barn and an access road for the police department’s firing range.
The town released an advertisement for bids for the work on Friday (Aug. 4).
Plans for the trolley barn call for a pre-fabricated building located on land the town owns between a poultry plant and the town’s wastewater plant. The bid asks for the creation of a slab to place the structure (which the town will purchase from another company) and a paved entry and exit for the barn. This facility will provide covered storage and be large enough to house two trolleys.
The access road, which will be 12 feet wide with a 14-foot electric sliding gate, will allow the police department a driveway to its firing range. Officers currently must drive through the wastewater plant area to access the range.
The town must receive bids for the work by Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. According to the bid advertisement, work must not exceed 150 days from when the town authorizes permission to proceed.
