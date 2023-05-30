There will be some new splashes of paint in downtown Braselton.
The town's downtown development (DDA) authority plans to repaint the planters on Frances St. and is calling on artists to create a mural. The planters are adjacent to the town's historic grist mill on Frances St.
The painting area spans three planters, each with 8' x 2'8" dimensions. The artwork must fill the entire canvas area.
"It's just time to update it," Braselton Main Street Manager Jessica Payne explained. "It's been there for a little while. There's two different ones (designs) on either side. We were thinking of something more cohesive. So just time to change it."
The town isn't seeking any specific themes for the space, originally painted in 2017.
"We feel like we've gotten our best submissions when we just kind of leave it open, so that's what we're doing — just leaving it open for designs," Payne said. "Then we'll go through the submissions and see what kind of fits then."
The town will pay the artist $750 upon project completion but they must provide their paint, supplies and transportation.
Design applications are due by June 17, with artist selection on June 30. The work must be completed between July 12-31.
Candidates are asked to submit a brief description of the imagery and meaning of their concept, along with a full-color rendering of their design.
To submit designs or seek more information, contact Payne at jpayne@braselton.net. Designs can also be mailed to P.O. Box 306, Braselton, 30517.
PARKING DECK MURAL ADDITION
The DDA continues to review designs to extend the existing parking deck mural to the second floor. Payne said the addition would mimic the color and geometric theme used for the first-floor mural. The DDA hopes to have a mural on each floor if funds allow.
