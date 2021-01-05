The Town of Braselton is seeking residents’ input on a sidewalk project in the downtown area.
Residents on Pinecrest Ln., Davis St. and the Key’s Crossing neighborhood can provide input on the project — which includes the addition of sidewalks, lighting and drainage improvements.
Review the plan and submit input by visiting https://www.braselton.net/departments/capital_projects/current__proposed_projects.php.
The plans can also be viewed at the town’s Welcome Center in the Braselton Brothers Department Store (Suite 8).
Paper copies of the survey are available at the Welcome Center. You can also complete the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JN5VG2W.
