Braselton is looking to add two wells to its water system as the town strives to gain more water independence.
Two locations on town-owned land on Charlie Smith Rd. have been designated and submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for a Developments of Regional Impact (DRI) study. The pair of wells would cost just over a total of $1 million.
The two wells, if put online, would be tied together and be treated in one location.
The town submitted the sites last week to the DCA for the DRI study, which is an advisory process to determine if a project “is or is not in the best interest of the region,” according to Braselton Town Manger Jennifer Scott. State law requires any well used for a county or municipal water source to go through the DRI process.
Scott said the town consults with a geologist to map all possible well sites in its continuing efforts to find water. In addition to the sites on town-owned land, sites on private property have also been identified as possible water sources. She noted the time span from the geologist finding a location to bringing a well online is about 10 years. Any well that produces around 200,000 gallons per day “is worth pursuing,” according to Scott, who noted that other issues — such as water quality, chemical makeup and distance from the existing system — are key factors, too.
Braselton currently draws water from five wells, generating an aggregate 800,000 gallons a day, according to Scott.
To meet its remaining water demand, the town contracts with Jackson County, but the town is aiming to be less dependent on outside water sources. The town had to purchase water from Gwinnett County over the summer during a high-use period.
“We definitely want to not have to buy more than we have to because the cost is just so much higher than producing on our own,” Scott said.
