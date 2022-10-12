BRASELTON TOWN HALL

Braselton is looking to add two wells to its water system as the town strives to gain more water independence.

Two locations on town-owned land on Charlie Smith Rd. have been designated and submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for a Developments of Regional Impact (DRI) study. The pair of wells would cost just over a total of $1 million.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.