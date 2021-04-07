Braselton is seeking volunteers to help with a downtown cleanup day, planned Saturday, May 1, from 8:30-11 a.m.
Teams will be assigned different parts of the historic district to pick up trash.
Check in will be held at the gazebo on the Town Green at 9924 Davis St. Parking is available on Davis St. and in the town's parking deck.
Supplies will be provided, along with coffee and donuts. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last).
Volunteers are encouraged to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing. Those who are not feeling well are asked to stay home.
Sign up to volunteer at https://downtownbraselton.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=53825.
For more information, contact Amy at apinnell@braselton.net.
