Braselton has appointed Downtown Strategies, a division of Retail Strategies, to develop a five-year downtown strategic plan on behalf of the town.
The Downtown Strategies team will host a workshop — including a walking tour of downtown and gathering input from community leaders, business owners and elected officials — to create a customized plan for the town. The plan will focus on market analysis, policy and administration, design, tourism and promotion and economic vitality.
