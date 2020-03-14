The Oaks at Braselton placing restrictions on its visitation policy.
The senior living facility will restrict visitation and recommend its residents not leave the community unless medically necessary.
"Due to the recommendations from state and federal authorities, we will be restricting all visitors into the community unless deemed medically necessary until further notice," The Oaks said in a social media post Friday, March 13. "We also recommend that residents do not leave the community unless it is medically necessary to avoid being exposed to those who have not been screened for signs and symptoms of the Coronavirus."
Leaders of The Oaks said limited visitation may be allowed under special circumstances. Those visitations will need to be approved and scheduled by the executive director in advance, The Oaks said.
"At the moment, we cannot say with any certainty how long these restrictions will be in effect," The Oaks added. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and evaluate information provided by state and federal agencies in order to inform future decisions. We're aware of the challenges this decision presents to many families and appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this quickly evolving and unprecedented situation together.
"We are committed to providing alternative means of communication. Our team will coordinate remote communications via video and audio calls between residents and family as requested. We will also ramp up our Facebook postings."
For updates, visit https://hubs.ly/H0nzZxL0.
