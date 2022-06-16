The Braselton Park splash pad is closed for unexpected repairs according to a June 16 social media post by the Town of Braselton.
According to the post, a mechanical part broke and a replacement part may take several days to arrive.
“This is a situation beyond our control, and we can’t believe it had to happen during this hot spell,” the post said.
The town will post updates as details become available, according to the post.
